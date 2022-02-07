Bethany Okaw Valley outlasts Villa Grove 48-32

Bethany Okaw Valley grabbed a 48-32 victory at the expense of Villa Grove in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on January 31, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Villa Grove took on Decatur Lutheran on January 31 at Villa Grove High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.