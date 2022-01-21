 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck-Henning earns narrow win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31-26

A tight-knit tilt turned in Bismarck-Henning's direction just enough to squeeze past Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 21.

In recent action on January 15, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Bismarck-Henning took on Westville on January 15 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

