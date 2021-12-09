 Skip to main content
Bloomington blitzes Danville in convincing fashion 76-55

Bloomington offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Danville with an all-around effort during this 76-55 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 9.

Bloomington made the first move by forging a 17-12 margin over Danville after the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 31-31 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Purple Raiders broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 58-47 lead over the Vikings.

