Bloomington Central Catholic claims gritty victory against Champaign St. Thomas More 57-52

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Bloomington Central Catholic wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 57-52 over Champaign St. Thomas More on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 29, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Fisher and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Monticello on January 5 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
