Bloomington Central Catholic hustles by Athens 56-37

Bloomington Central Catholic collected a solid win over Athens in a 56-37 verdict in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 10.

Bloomington Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 10-5 margin over Athens after the first quarter.

The Saints registered a 30-23 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Bloomington Central Catholic moved to a 44-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 12-3 stretch over the final quarter.

