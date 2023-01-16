Bloomington Central Catholic posts win at Tolono Unity's expense 64-47

Bloomington Central Catholic charged Tolono Unity and collected a 64-47 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 5, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Monticello and Tolono Unity took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 9 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.
