Bloomington Central Catholic handled Rantoul 76-44 in an impressive showing in Illinois girls basketball on February 6.

In recent action on January 27, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against St Joseph-Ogden . For a full recap, click here. Rantoul took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 30 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For more, click here.

