Bloomington Central Catholic triggers avalanche over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 64-23

It was a tough night for Paxton-Buckley-Loda which was overmatched by Bloomington Central Catholic in this 64-23 verdict.
In recent action on January 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Watseka and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Tolono Unity on January 16 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.