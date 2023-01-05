Bloomington Central Catholic wallops Monticello 61-25

Bloomington Central Catholic put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Monticello for a 61-25 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on January 5.
Last season, Bloomington Central Catholic and Monticello squared off with January 6, 2022 at Monticello High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 28, Monticello squared off with Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.