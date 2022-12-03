 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bloomington explodes past Jacksonville 64-35

  • 0

Bloomington's river of points eventually washed away Jacksonville in a 64-35 cavalcade in Illinois girls basketball on December 3.

Bloomington opened with a 20-14 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders' shooting darted in front for a 30-22 lead over the Crimsons at the half.

Bloomington jumped to a 43-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Purple Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-2 stretch over the final quarter.

The last time Bloomington and Jacksonville played in a 45-14 game on December 4, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News