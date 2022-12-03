Bloomington explodes past Jacksonville 64-35

Bloomington's river of points eventually washed away Jacksonville in a 64-35 cavalcade in Illinois girls basketball on December 3.

Bloomington opened with a 20-14 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders' shooting darted in front for a 30-22 lead over the Crimsons at the half.

Bloomington jumped to a 43-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Purple Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-2 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.