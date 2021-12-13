Blowout: Clinton puts together statement win over Decatur St. Teresa 51-29

Clinton's river of points eventually washed away Decatur St. Teresa in a 51-29 offensive cavalcade in Illinois girls basketball action on December 13.
In recent action on December 2, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Clinton took on Mt Zion on December 7 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.