Blowout: Maroa-Forsyth delivers statement win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 63-37

Maroa-Forsyth raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-37 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 21, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Mt Zion and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 23 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.
