Blowout: Mt. Pulaski puts together statement win over Maroa-Forsyth 56-21

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Mt. Pulaski broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-21 explosion on Maroa-Forsyth on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 31, Mt Pulaski faced off against Williamsville and Maroa-Forsyth took on Williamsville on January 27 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For a full recap, click here.
