Blowout: Nokomis delivers statement win over Raymond Lincolnwood 52-27

Nokomis earned a convincing 52-27 win over Raymond Lincolnwood in Illinois girls basketball on December 26.
Last season, Nokomis and Raymond Lincolnwood faced off on January 20, 2022 at Nokomis High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 19, Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with Carlinville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.