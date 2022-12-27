 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blowout: Sherrard delivers statement win over St. Joseph-Ogden 53-30

Sherrard earned a convincing 53-30 win over St. Joseph-Ogden in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Sherrard drew first blood by forging a 12-4 margin over St. Joseph-Ogden after the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a tight 28-19 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Sherrard charged to a 45-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 21, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Fithian Oakwood in a basketball game.

