Blowout: Stanford Olympia puts together statement win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58-27

Stanford Olympia controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 58-27 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Monticello and Stanford Olympia took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 13 at Stanford Olympia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.