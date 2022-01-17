Brownstown/St. Elmo Co-Op nets nifty win over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 54-49

Brownstown/St. Elmo Co-Op didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 54-49 in Illinois girls basketball on January 17.
Recently on January 10 , Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op squared up on Dieterich in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.