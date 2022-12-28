 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Camp Point Central collects skin-tight win against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 39-35

  • 0

Camp Point Central weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 39-35 victory against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Camp Point Central drew first blood by forging a 15-11 margin over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin after the first quarter.

The Cyclones came from behind to grab the advantage 22-17 at intermission over the Panthers.

Camp Point Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-27 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 39-35.

Recently on December 16, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News