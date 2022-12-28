Camp Point Central collects skin-tight win against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 39-35

Camp Point Central weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 39-35 victory against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Camp Point Central drew first blood by forging a 15-11 margin over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin after the first quarter.

The Cyclones came from behind to grab the advantage 22-17 at intermission over the Panthers.

Camp Point Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-27 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 39-35.

