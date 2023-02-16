Camp Point Central found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Petersburg PORTA 31-28 in Illinois girls basketball on Feb. 16.

The last time Camp Point Central and Petersburg PORTA played in a 45-28 game on February 14, 2022. For results, click here.

