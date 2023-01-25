Canton ends the party for Metamora 58-44

Canton collected a solid win over Metamora in a 58-44 verdict on January 25 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Metamora and Canton played in a 49-20 game on February 5, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.