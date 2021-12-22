Canton manhandles Winchester West Central Coop 52-21

Canton didn't tinker around with Winchester West Central Coop. A 52-21 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois girls basketball action on December 22.
In recent action on December 17, Winchester West Central Coop faced off against Havana and Canton took on Mendon Unity on December 16 at Canton High School. Click here for a recap
