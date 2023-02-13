Fan stress was at an all-time high as Canton did just enough to beat Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 41-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 13.

In recent action on February 7, Canton faced off against Bartonville Limestone. Click here for a recap.

