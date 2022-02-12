Canton wins tense tussle with Farmington 44-40

Canton posted a tight 44-40 win over Farmington at Canton High on February 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on February 5 , Canton squared up on Metamora in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
