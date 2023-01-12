 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlinville carves slim margin over Pana 48-39

A sigh of relief filled the air in Carlinville's locker room after a trying 48-39 test with Pana in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.

The last time Pana and Carlinville played in a 73-14 game on January 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 7, Pana faced off against Pleasant Plains and Carlinville took on Virden North Mac on January 5 at Carlinville High School. For results, click here.

