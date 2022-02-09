Carthage Illini West rides the rough off Havana 65-55

Playing with a winning hand, Carthage Illini West trumped Havana 65-55 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 9.
Recently on January 31 , Havana squared up on Astoria South Fulton Coop in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
