Catlin Salt Fork stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 51-12 win over Danville Schlarman in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 9.

The last time Catlin Salt Fork and Danville Schlarman played in a 67-6 game on February 10, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 30, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Watseka in a basketball game. For results, click here.

