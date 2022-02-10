Catlin Salt Fork soars over Danville Schlarman 67-6

Catlin Salt Fork's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Danville Schlarman during a 67-6 blowout at Catlin Salt Fork High on February 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
