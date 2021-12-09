Catlin Salt Fork soars over Hoopeston Area 47-19

Catlin Salt Fork's river of points eventually washed away Hoopeston Area in a 47-19 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 9.

The Storm opened with a 10-7 advantage over the Cornjerkers through the first quarter.

Catlin Salt Fork's shooting jumped to a 23-9 lead over Hoopeston Area at the intermission.

The Storm's rule showed as they carried a 37-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

