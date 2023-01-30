Catlin Salt Fork takes a toll on Watseka 45-33

Riding a wave of production, Catlin Salt Fork surfed over Watseka 45-33 on January 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Watseka faced off on January 31, 2022 at Watseka High School.

In recent action on January 23, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Gilman Iroquois West. Watseka took on Westville on January 23 at Watseka High School.

