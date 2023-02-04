Cerro Gordo trucked Mt. Pulaski on the road to a 66-52 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 4.

In recent action on January 30, Cerro Gordo faced off against Decatur St Teresa . For more, click here. Mt Pulaski took on Argenta-Oreana on January 24 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.