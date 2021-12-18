Champaign Centennial knocks out victory on Peoria Manual 52-42

Riding a wave of production, Champaign Centennial dunked Peoria Manual 52-42 at Peoria Manual High on December 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 11, Peoria Manual faced off against Urbana and Champaign Centennial took on Fithian Oakwood on December 8 at Fithian Oakwood High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.