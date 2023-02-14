It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Champaign Central wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 62-60 over Bloomington in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Champaign Central jumped in front of Bloomington 19-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Raiders showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 29-27.

Champaign Central darted to a 43-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Purple Raiders enjoyed a 20-19 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Bloomington and Champaign Central played in a 47-39 game on December 11, 2021. For results, click here.

