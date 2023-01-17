Champaign Central ekes out victory against Bloomington 49-47

Champaign Central didn't flinch, finally repelling Bloomington 49-47 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 17.
Bloomington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-9 advantage over Champaign Central as the first quarter ended.
The Maroons' offense darted in front for an 18-17 lead over the Purple Raiders at the intermission.
Champaign Central moved to a 34-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Purple Raiders rallied in the final quarter, but the Maroons skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
