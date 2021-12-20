Champaign St. Thomas More darts by Danville Schlarman in easy victory 53-5

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Champaign St. Thomas More broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 53-5 explosion on Danville Schlarman on December 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
