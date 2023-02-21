Champaign St. Thomas More left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Watseka 63-38 on Feb. 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Champaign St. Thomas More and Watseka played in a 32-29 game on Feb. 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on Feb. 16, Champaign St. Thomas More squared off with Decatur St Teresa in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.