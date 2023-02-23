Champaign St. Thomas More handed Mt. Pulaski a tough 63-48 loss on Feb. 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Decatur St Teresa . Click here for a recap. Mt Pulaski took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on Feb. 17 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For more, click here.

