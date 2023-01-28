Champaign St. Thomas More proves to be too much for Athens 48-32

Champaign St. Thomas More pushed past Athens for a 48-32 win in Illinois girls basketball on January 28.
In recent action on January 23, Athens faced off against Pleasant Plains and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Normal Calvary on January 19 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For results, click here.
