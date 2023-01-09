 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Champaign St. Thomas More rides the rough off Tolono Unity 51-37

Champaign St. Thomas More called "game" in the waning moments of a 51-37 defeat of Tolono Unity on January 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Champaign St. Thomas More faced off on January 10, 2022 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 29, Tolono Unity faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Fisher on December 29 at Fisher High School. For a full recap, click here.

