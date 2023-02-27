Wins don't come more convincing than the way Champaign St. Thomas More put away Serena 56-35 on Feb. 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Champaign St. Thomas More opened with a 17-5 advantage over Serena through the first quarter.

The Sabers registered a 29-14 advantage at intermission over the Huskers.

Serena trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 43-29.

The Sabers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Huskers 13-6 in the last stanza.

In recent action on Feb. 21, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Watseka. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.