Champaign St. Thomas More turns out the lights on Kankakee Grace Christian 57-23

Champaign St. Thomas More controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 57-23 victory over Kankakee Grace Christian for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 11.
Recently on December 6 , Champaign St. Thomas More squared up on Tuscola in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.