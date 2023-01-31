 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chatham Glenwood cancels check from Normal University 45-33

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Chatham Glenwood still prevailed 45-33 against Normal University on January 31 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 21, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Mahomet-Seymour . Click here for a recap. Normal University took on Jacksonville on January 21 at Normal University High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

