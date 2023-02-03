Chatham Glenwood put together a victorious gameplan to stop Springfield Lanphier 37-23 in Illinois girls basketball on February 3.

Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Lanphier faced off on January 28, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield . Click here for a recap. Chatham Glenwood took on Jacksonville on January 27 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.

