Chatham Glenwood posted a narrow 51-47 win over Springfield on February 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Springfield and Chatham Glenwood played in a 51-45 game on February 10, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 1, Springfield faced off against Normal . For more, click here. Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield Lanphier on February 3 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For a full recap, click here.

