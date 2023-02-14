The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chatham Glenwood didn't mind, dispatching Decatur MacArthur 49-48 on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Chatham Glenwood squared off with February 15, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 9, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Springfield . For a full recap, click here. Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on February 7 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap.

