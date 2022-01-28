 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chatham Glenwood edges Springfield Lanphier in tough test 51-48

Chatham Glenwood poked just enough holes in Springfield Lanphier's defense to garner a taut 51-48 victory at Chatham Glenwood High on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 22 , Chatham Glenwood squared up on Mahomet-Seymour in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

