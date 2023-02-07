Chatham Glenwood charged Decatur Eisenhower and collected a 53-38 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The last time Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 39-25 game on January 29, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 1, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Mt Zion . For more, click here. Decatur Eisenhower took on Rochester on January 31 at Rochester High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.