Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central knocks out victory beat against Williamsville 36-17

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central handed Williamsville a tough 36-17 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Williamsville faced off against Pleasant Plains and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Rantoul on January 21 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. Click here for a recap.
