 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central wins tense tussle with St. Joseph-Ogden 42-35

  • 0

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central topped St. Joseph-Ogden 42-35 in a tough tilt in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on January 13, 2022 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 29, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News