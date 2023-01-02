Chrisman posts win at Broadlands Heritage's expense 44-32

Chrisman tipped and eventually toppled Broadlands Heritage 44-32 in Illinois girls basketball on January 2.
In recent action on December 19, Chrisman faced off against Arcola and Broadlands Heritage took on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op on December 21 at Broadlands Heritage High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.