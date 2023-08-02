DECATUR — Christina Rice learned not to be afraid of failure.

Perhaps that is why the MacArthur star basketball player saw so much success the past two years on the basketball court.

Rice spent her sophomore season on junior varsity and saw limited varsity game time, playing behind three-time Macon County Player of the Year Quincenia Jackson.

She didn't look at that as a failure. Instead, she used it as a way to learn more about the game and fuel her passion for basketball.

Rice knew her opportunity would come. And when it did, she made the most of it, working to become the best player she could in her final two years in high school — with an eye to her basketball future at Millikin University.

Rice parlayed that opportunity into a starting role her junior year, where she led the team in scoring and rebounding. A year later, she became MacArthur's star player and one of the best in the Central State Eight Conference.

She also became only the fifth player in MacArthur girls basketball history to eclipse 1,000 points.

During her junior season, the 5-foot-8 Rice played down low against the bigs and averaged 16.5 points and 7.6 rebounds a game while helping the Generals win the program's third consecutive Class 3A championship.

That gutsy, hard-fought performance earned Rice her first Macon County Player of the Year honor.

"You have to work at it and you need to be confident in yourself," Rice said of taking her game to new heights. "You have to be confident and go out there and not be afraid to fail."

Fast forward a year, and with her confidence at an all-time high, her hard work once again yielded her the 2023 Macon County Player of the Year honor.

Rice scored 18.9 points a game — totaling 589 on the year — grabbed 8.0 rebounds a contest and shot 48 percent from the field, all while leading a very young MacArthur girls basketball team to a 14-17 overall record and a 10-8 mark in the Central State Eight.

Work ethic

Rice's success comes down to two words — hard work — and the exact time she dedicated herself to rising to the top in Central Illinois came after her sophomore season. It's something she and her family decided to take on together.

That's when she told her father she wanted to play college basketball. Her dad — a Stephen Decatur standout back in the late 1990s — cautioned her that she would have to master the high school game before her dream would be realized.

"When the time came after my sophomore year going into my junior year, it was us in the gym all day, every day. It was me and him and it was hard," she said. "But my dad being the player that he was, he knew what it took and what I needed to do and so a lot of that came from him. It’s where my work ethic comes from."

MacArthur head coach Sean Flaherty paid Rice one of the highest compliments any coach can pay a player. He put her near the top of a very exclusive list. And he said his young squad followed her lead.

"She led the team into practice and was the hardest worker," Flaherty said.

"She is probably in the top five hardest working basketball players I've ever coached," added Flaherty, who stepped down from coaching at the end of the season as the second-winningest coach in MacArthur girls basketball history with 128 and amassed 233 career wins as a head coach. "I know it sounds cliché, but if you look up hard work it is her. She would be in the gym on Saturdays and Sundays and after practices. She was self-driven, self-made."

More than scoring

Rice said she believes it was more than her stats that took her to new heights this season. She said being a true leader helped her teammates and herself achieve more.

While the young Generals finished fifth in a very tough Central State Eight Conference, Rice and Flaherty believe it was a good showing for a team that consisted of mostly underclassmen.

Rice became the team's role model, helping the younger players with their games and showing them how successful they could be if they put in the hard work.

Flaherty went as far as saying Rice's leading by example and taking the younger players under her wings will pay dividends going forward. Rice said she agrees.

"There were a lot of times I stepped up and was a role model," she said. "I knew I could help those other girls and just hopefully push them on the right path or push them to be better.

"You know, a lot of times a lot of people don't know that to consistently be good, you need to consistently put in effort. I hope that if nothing else, that is what the younger players learned from me. Hard work pays off."

Rice said she was honored to be chosen again as the Herald & Review's Macon County Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. But she insists it wasn't on her stats alone.

"I do believe that they are part of the reason that I got chosen again, but I also feel like it is definitely more of just my presence and my personality," she said. "Yes, everyone sees what I can do on the court, but it's also a lot of what happens off the court.

"It was a process, but it got me to where I am now and it took a minute, but it was also such a rewarding experience. I mean, consistently working hard for the last few years, and I look at where I've gotten, it's a surreal experience honestly."

Photos: MacArthur girls 72, Eisenhower 41 in the Decatur city game